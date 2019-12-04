Rita Ora & Twist Co-star Rafferty Law's Romance 'Confirmed' With Red Carpet Appearance

Rita Ora & Rafferty Law step out together in London. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @RitaOra

Rita Ora and her co-star Rafferty Law are reportedly dating after growing close filming for the upcoming 'Oliver' remake and even attended an after party holding hands.

Rita Ora and her Twist co-star Rafferty Law, son of Jude Law, have seemingly confirmed their romance by stepping out hand-in-hand on the red carpet after a 'simmering' romance whilst filming the re-make of the classic in London together.

Stepping out hand-in-hand at Georgio Armani's 2019 Fashion Awards afterparty in Harry's Bar, London, Rita, 29, led the son of The Holiday actor through the venue, not caring they were being snapped by photographers.

It appears to confirm rumours the couple have been dating after growing closer as co-stars, with Rita playing the Artful Dodger and Rafferty playing Oliver Twist.

A source told this publication: "They have now decided they are so serious that they no longer need to hide their romance."

"Now it’s a proper relationship so they decided they were ready to go out as a couple for the first time. They couldn’t help holding hands as they left. It’s still early days but they’re pretty loved-up right now."

Rita Ora and Rafferty Law film 'Twist' in London. Picture: Splash Images

The source continued: "People made a few comments about the chemistry straight away and the gossip started from there. But it was only after a while that the attraction really grew into something meaningful between them."

This is Raff's first big role he's landed, but Rita has dipped her toes into acting before, having appeared in Fifty Shades of Grey and Southpaw, and we're seriously excited to see the 'Anywhere' singer on the big screen- with what may turn out to be her on-screen boyfriend?!

