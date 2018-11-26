Rita Ora & Eyal Booker 'Dating' After Being Introduced By Mutual Friend Vas J Morgan

Rita Ora is rumoured to be dating Love Island and Celebs Go Dating star Eyal Booker after being introduced by mutual friend and TOWIE star Vas J Morgan.

Rita Ora and reality star Eyal Booker are 'dating' after being introduced by mutual friend and fellow reality star, TOWIE's Vas J Morgan and have even reportedly been spotted kissing at a recent intimate performance of Rita's new album, Phoenix.

Rita Ora Addresses Coming Out As Bisexual & The Controversy Of 'Girls'

Eyal Booker plugged Rita Ora's newest album 'Phoenix' after reportedly kissing the star at an intimate gig. Picture: Instagram

Rita has been friends with magazine editor and social influencer Vas for some years, where as Eyal met him through the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating and the two quickly became close friends.

The 22-year-old model and Love Island star Eyal Booker even took to Instagram to plug Rita's album, sparking speculation the pair have hit it off.

Eyal Booker promotes Phoenix on his Instagram page. Picture: Instagram

Rita is said to have allowed Eyal into her 'inner circle' through Vas, even letting him watch her side of stage at her recent intimate gig for fans at the Notting Hill Arts Club, the two getting to know each other as Vas 'knew' the pair would hit it off.

Vas recently took to Instagram to gush about his BFF's new album, wishing her a happy birthday and sharing some seriously adorable throwback snaps from their years of friendship.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Rita Ora News