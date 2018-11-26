Rita Ora & Eyal Booker 'Dating' After Being Introduced By Mutual Friend Vas J Morgan

26 November 2018, 16:06 | Updated: 26 November 2018, 16:22

Rita Ora is rumoured to be dating Love Island and Celebs Go Dating star Eyal Booker after being introduced by mutual friend and TOWIE star Vas J Morgan.

Rita Ora and reality star Eyal Booker are 'dating' after being introduced by mutual friend and fellow reality star, TOWIE's Vas J Morgan and have even reportedly been spotted kissing at a recent intimate performance of Rita's new album, Phoenix.

Rita Ora Addresses Coming Out As Bisexual & The Controversy Of 'Girls'

Eyal Booker plugged Rita Ora's newest album 'Phoenix' after reportedly kissing the star at an intimate gig
Eyal Booker plugged Rita Ora's newest album 'Phoenix' after reportedly kissing the star at an intimate gig. Picture: Instagram

Rita has been friends with magazine editor and social influencer Vas for some years, where as Eyal met him through the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating and the two quickly became close friends.

The 22-year-old model and Love Island star Eyal Booker even took to Instagram to plug Rita's album, sparking speculation the pair have hit it off.

Eyal Booker promotes Phoenix on his Instagram page
Eyal Booker promotes Phoenix on his Instagram page. Picture: Instagram

Rita is said to have allowed Eyal into her 'inner circle' through Vas, even letting him watch her side of stage at her recent intimate gig for fans at the Notting Hill Arts Club, the two getting to know each other as Vas 'knew' the pair would hit it off.

Vas recently took to Instagram to gush about his BFF's new album, wishing her a happy birthday and sharing some seriously adorable throwback snaps from their years of friendship.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Rita Ora News

Latest Rita Ora News

See more Latest Rita Ora News

Rita Ora has said it was `"annoying" that she had to lip-sync during her Thanksgiving performance

Rita Ora Explains The Reason Behind Lip-Sync Mishap At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rita Ora addresses her bisexuality and her choice to come out to fans

Rita Ora Addresses Coming Out As Bisexual & The Controversy Of 'Girls'
Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha announced for the VS show 2018

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Halsey & More Announced To Perform
Rita Ora is touring the UK in 2019

Rita Ora's UK Tour 2019 - Tickets, Dates, Latest News

Rita Ora and Eminem

WATCH: Did Rita Ora Just Confirm A Collaboration With Eminem?!

More News

See more More News

She's been linked to a few famous faces over the years

Emily Atack Relationship Timeline: All The I’m A Celeb Star’s Ex Boyfriends

TV & Film

M.O's Nadine Samuels sentenced to eight month in prison after involvement in fatal crash

M.O's Nadine Samuels Jailed For Killing Mum-Of-Three In Crash
James McVey's fans think he's 'unappreciated' on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb: The Vamps Fans Blast The Lack Of James McVey's Screen Time

The Vamps

Kim Kardashian revealed the to times she took ecstasy she made a sex tape and got married

Kim Kardashian's Drug Fuelled 'Sex Tape' Revelations Have Shocked Literally Everyone

News

Some believed Anne Hegerty's trial on I'm A Celeb was faked with Coca-Cola

WATCH: I'm A Celeb Fans Claim Anne Hegerty Drank Coca-Cola Instead Of Liquid Fish Eyes

TV & Film