TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent Shares Photo From Hospital After Moped Crash

James Argent was taken to hospital after crashing his motorbike for a second time. Picture: Instagram

James Argent has revealed he was taken to hospital after seriously injuring himself whilst riding his moped.

TOWIE star James 'Arg' Argent is a big fan of mopeds, although that love may quickly turn to hate after he was taken to hospital following a nasty crash which saw him pick up some serious injuries.

Posting pictures from the hospital after being checked over by doctors, Arg revealed the extent of his injuries and explained, 'Finally out of hospital. I’ve fractured my right shoulder & got a naughty gash on my arm plus a few bumps and bruises...I don’t think Vespas were made for this weather & conditions! #LearnTheHardWay #Becareful'.

James Argent shared pictures of his motorbike crash injuries on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It wasn't the first time that Arg has been involved in an accident on his moped as he revealed earlier in 2018 that he'd had his first crash.

Taking to Instagram stories on that occasion too, Arg shared a picture (below) of his scuffed-up bike and wrote ‘My poor bike but at least I’m not seriously hurt!’.

Arg's on/off relationship with fellow TOWIE legend Gemma Collins is looking in great shape right now and whilst they've previously been pictured riding on Arg's moped, the pair also recently revealed they're in talks about getting their own reality show.

James Argent and Gemma Collins are in talks to get their own reality show. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to OK Magazine following his recent stint in rehab, Arg revealed, “I’m hoping to return to TOWIE soon and Gemma and I are looking to get our own show together too.

He added, "My [rehab] programme finished a few weeks ago and I’m feeling so much better. I’m ready to step up and be the man Gemma deserves."

