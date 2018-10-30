Pete Wicks Spills The Tea On ‘Night With Megan Barton-Hanson’

Pete Wicks has blasted claims he ‘spent the night with Megan Barton-Hanson’ as ‘ridiculous’.

According to reports, the TOWIE star and the Love Islander, who is in a relationship with Wes Nelson, ‘disappeared’ together after a boozy night out at a London strip club after ‘hitting it off’.

However, speaking on the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards, Pete said there was ‘no truth’ to any of it.

He told OK! Online: “Do you know what, it’s so ridiculous. At the minute I seem to be getting links with a new person every week.

“Obviously Megan’s in a relationship, seems really happy, it’s like a friendly thing. It’s turning into a bit of a pantomime. It’s just ridiculous.

“There’s no truth in any of it. I just seemed to get typecast of being some sort of pantomime villain at the minute.”

