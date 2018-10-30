Pete Wicks Spills The Tea On ‘Night With Megan Barton-Hanson’

30 October 2018, 10:52 | Updated: 30 October 2018, 11:23

Pete Wicks has blasted claims he ‘spent the night with Megan Barton-Hanson’ as ‘ridiculous’.

According to reports, the TOWIE star and the Love Islander, who is in a relationship with Wes Nelson, ‘disappeared’ together after a boozy night out at a London strip club after ‘hitting it off’.

Megan Barton Hanson Enjoyed 'Secret Strip Club Night' With Pete Wicks Behind Wes Nelson's Back

Sometimes you just gotta take a minute...🙌🏼

However, speaking on the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards, Pete said there was ‘no truth’ to any of it.

He told OK! Online: “Do you know what, it’s so ridiculous. At the minute I seem to be getting links with a new person every week. 

“Obviously Megan’s in a relationship, seems really happy, it’s like a friendly thing. It’s turning into a bit of a pantomime. It’s just ridiculous.

“There’s no truth in any of it. I just seemed to get typecast of being some sort of pantomime villain at the minute.” 

