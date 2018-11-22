Rita Ora Addresses Coming Out As Bisexual & The Controversy Of 'Girls'

Rita Ora has opened up about coming out as bisexual through her somewhat controversial song with Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha, revealing it was a sensitive topic for her to address but stands by how she told the world.

Rita Ora has spoken openly about her sexuality and her decision to come out as bisexual in an interview with Stylist magazine, addressing the backlash her hit 'Girls' received

On the subject of her coming out and primarily through (what proved to be controversial) song 'Girls' with Cardi B, Charlie XCX and Bebe Rexha, Rita said:

"I wasn’t scared. I waited for a reason, because none of the times before felt right. I’m an adult, I felt like this was something I needed to do to move forward".

"That was a really sensitive subject for me; it was my story and I knew it was going to be a bit of a shock for people because I’d never spoken about it in public before."

"I wanted to give confidence to girls who are trapped and feel like they can’t tell their parents that they are gay."

After the song, Rita apologised if the way she had expressed her personal experiences had offended anyone, reiterating that throughout her life she's had relationships with both men and women.

She continues on to express the importance of being able to put her own truth into her music, with her first album in six years, 'Phoenix' set for release, saying: "I wanted to give people that bit of hope to get through it. It was my story and my truth".

