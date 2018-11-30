Rita Ora Is 'Dating Former Spider-Man Actor Andrew Garfield'

Rita Ora & Andrew Garfield apparently really hit it off when they met. Picture: instagram

Rita Ora has been single since breaking off her relationship with music producer Andrew Watt in September.

Rita’s famous exes include Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian and A$AP Rocky. She was also recently linked to Love Island’s Eyal Booker.

However, it looks like the 28-year-old has now found love with Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield.

According to reports, it’s ‘still very early days’ but the pair have really hit it off.

A source said: “Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago.

“But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

“It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens.

“Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.”

Garfield, who played the lead role in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, previously dated Hollywood actress Emma Stone for four years, before breaking things off in 2015.

