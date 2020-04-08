One Direction's Heights Revealed: Who Is The Shortest & Tallest Member?

We know pretty much everything about Harry, Niall, Zayn, Louis and Liam, but how tall are they, who is the shortest of the bunch and who is tallest?

The One Direction boys might not be hitting the stage together right now, but their fan base remains as alive and energetic as ever, and are supporting them through their enormous solo careers.

It can seem like a lifetime ago they were last in each other's company, which has got us wondering each of the boys' heights, which one was the tallest? Why does our memory suddenly seem hazy?!

The diehards amongst us probably know their heights off by heart, but for those still wondering who is the tallest or shorted of the bunch, step right this way, because we've got the low down.

Harry Styles

Mr. Styles was always one of the taller of the bunch, and he stands at a hotly debated 5ft10/11, and the crown for tallest boyband member is definitely a toss up between him and Liam Payne.

We know you're all wondering, and no, we haven't counted his perfectly coiffed hair in that height, that has a whole life of its own and probably adds a couple of inches.

Liam Payne

When you start to look at all of their heights together, you can get a bit of an insight into how Simon Cowell's brain works, as none of them break the 6ft mark, and all of their heights are within four inches of each other.

So, when he was assembling the supergroup when they were just teenagers in 2010, he would undoubtedly have taken their statures into consideration as to have a pretty 'even' looking group.

Liam stands at 5'9" or 177 cm, and is the second tallest after 'Adore You' singer, Harry.

Zayn Malik

'Pillowtalk' singer, Zayn, stands at 5'8" or 175 cm, and the singer is absolutely unscathed with not being the tallest of the bunch, as his current girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, stands at 5'9", and we all know they're the hottest couple around.

Band wise, he sits perfectly in the middle of all the boys' heights at the same as Niall

Niall Horan

Just inching in front of Louis (excuse the pun), is Niall, at 5'8" or 173 cm, although it has been said before both he and Louis are the same height, but from photos we're reckoning the Irish singer is just a little taller.

Louis Tomlinson

Louis is the shortest member of 1D, standing at 5'7" or 172, and its a badge he wears with pride!

A fan theory circulated a while ago about how he made himself appear to be the same height as the likes of Harry during 1D photo opportunities, and it was that he would stand a few inches in front of the others, and the perspective would make it appear as though he was taller.

Looking back through group pictures of them all, aside from weeping and wishing they were back together, we can totally see it happening, just look!

