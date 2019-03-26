Miley Cyrus Fans Think Hannah Montana's Returning, After Instagram Account Is Created

After a Hannah Montana Instagram account was created, fans are speculating the return of the character. Picture: Instagram (L); YouTube (R)

An Instagram account with a Hannah Montana handle was set up, leading fans to believe that Miley Cyrus is bringing back her former alter-ego.

Miley Cyrus has recently spent time celebrating the 13th anniversary of Hannah Montana; after it was originally released on 24 March, 2006.

Following the Jonas Brothers' reunion, fans believe the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer is making a return with Hannah Montana.

An Instagram account was made associating itself with Hannah Montana, and - at the time of writing - has over 14.2k followers.

Most of Miley Cyrus' fans are excited at the possibility of the Disney Channel character making a return, with some of them claiming that the singer is, in fact, following the account.

MILEY FOLLOWED HANNAH MONTANA ON INSTAGRAM — 🖤 (@IStanMileyCyrus) March 25, 2019

Miley has spent some time, recently, reminiscing about her former Disney Channel days, including sharing DMs exchanged between herself and her ex (and Camp Rock star) Nick Jonas.