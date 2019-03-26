Miley Cyrus Fans Think Hannah Montana's Returning, After Instagram Account Is Created

26 March 2019, 08:06 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 08:10

After a Hannah Montana Instagram account was created, fans are speculating the return of the character
After a Hannah Montana Instagram account was created, fans are speculating the return of the character. Picture: Instagram (L); YouTube (R)

An Instagram account with a Hannah Montana handle was set up, leading fans to believe that Miley Cyrus is bringing back her former alter-ego.

Miley Cyrus has recently spent time celebrating the 13th anniversary of Hannah Montana; after it was originally released on 24 March, 2006.

Following the Jonas Brothers' reunion, fans believe the 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' singer is making a return with Hannah Montana.

> Miley Cyrus Still Identifies As “Queer” And Says She & Liam Hemsworth Are “Redefining” Their Relationship

An Instagram account was made associating itself with Hannah Montana, and - at the time of writing - has over 14.2k followers.

A Hannah Montana Instagram account was made
A Hannah Montana Instagram account was made. Picture: Instagram

Most of Miley Cyrus' fans are excited at the possibility of the Disney Channel character making a return, with some of them claiming that the singer is, in fact, following the account.

> Does Miley Cyrus Have The Best Fans? Vote For Them Now!

Miley has spent some time, recently, reminiscing about her former Disney Channel days, including sharing DMs exchanged between herself and her ex (and Camp Rock star) Nick Jonas.

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Nothing Breaks Like A Heart (Back N Fourth Remix)
Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated for two years from 2006

Miley Cyrus Shares DMs With Ex Nick Jonas And Some People Never Knew They Dated

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus has been throwing it back to the Hannah Montana days and we're feeling nostaglic

Where Are The Hannah Montana Cast Now? Here's What Emily Osment, Jason Earles And The Rest Are Up To Now

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017