Miley Cyrus Still Identifies As “Queer” And Says She & Liam Hemsworth Are “Redefining” Their Relationship

Miley Cyrus revealed she and Liam Hemsworth are "redefining" their relationship. Picture: Instagram

Miley shared the new dynamic of her relationship since marrying Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had the most magical of wedding ceremonies at the end of last year and the ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ star has revealed how they are “redefining” their relationship.

Miley revealed to Vanity Fair that she thinks marriage is “old fashioned”, explaining, “We’re redefining, to be f**king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

Miley also revealed that she had mixed feelings about her marriage, explaining, “Some of the feelings did not add up with the others. Some of them were super-angry; some of them were relieved in a way, which feels really f**king weird.

"A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person. What I preach is, people fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever...

"Relationships and partnerships in a new generation, I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender.

"Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

