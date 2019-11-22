Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Shades Miley Cyrus Saying Liam ‘Deserves Much Better’ Than 'Slide Away' Singer

Elsa Pataky spoke out about Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram

Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law opened up about how he’s been coping since his split from Miley Cyrus.

Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, claimed she thinks her brother-in-law, Liam, is too good for Miley Cyrus.

The 42-year-old Spanish model broke her silence on the couple’s split, telling a publication: “My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well, he’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better.”

Following Liam’s split from the ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer, he had been living with Chris and Elsa for extra support.

“You always find support in your family,” Elsa continued, “and he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed.”

Despite the 17 year age gap, the brothers’ wives were close to each other in the past and even got matching tattoos together last year.

Miley and Liam’s on-again off-again ten year relationship came to an end in August after being married for 8 months.

The Aussie actor has not spoken out about it since he issued a statement following the break-up, saying “Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were married for 8 months. Picture: Instagram

His closing sentence came after it was reported by Daily Mail Australia that Liam responded, saying: “You didn’t understand what it’ like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

The Hunger Games actor recently unfollowed his ex-beau on Instagram, which came as no surprise to fans after Miley had been flaunting her relationship with Cody Simpson on her account.

The 27-year-old ‘Slide Away’ singer has been dating 22-year-old Cody for nearly two months and already taken their relationship to the next level, after he moved into the home Miley used to share with Liam.

However, Liam has since found love with Australian actress, Maddison Brown, after he was spotted holding hands with her in New York last month.

