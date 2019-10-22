Miley Cyrus Clarifies Comments She Made About Choosing To Be Gay After Backlash

Miley Cyrus received a backlash from the LGBTQ community over her 'insulting' comments.

Miley Cyrus has clarified what she meant when she said she ‘had to be gay’ because she ‘thought all guys were evil’.

The singer, who has long been vocal about her sexuality, made the controversial comments during an Instagram Live.

She told fans that ‘there are good men out there’ and ‘not to give up’. She added: “You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d*cks out there, you just gotta find them.

“I always thought I had to be gay because all guys are evil, but that’s not true.”

However, her comments didn’t go down well, with some labelling them ‘insulting’.

One person wrote: “Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”. Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend. People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men. This is so insulting.”

Another added: “This is not only disappointing but incredibly insulting and damaging to the queer community being gay isn’t a choice (unless you’re Miley, apparently).”

She thought she “had to be gay” to stay exciting, edgy, and in the spotlight. Not because she couldn’t find a good man. Let’s be honest here. It was a publicity stunt in typical Miley fashion. It’s insulting ... — BlushPretty (@BlushPretty) October 21, 2019

Saying things like that is incredibly insulting to queer women. Miley had to be gay because men are evil? What kind of anti-lesbian bs is that!?



I’m not gay because I couldn’t find a man. That’s not how sexuality works, and implying that it is is dangerous. — Lauren Neaves (@neavesthebeast) October 21, 2019

also super insulting to trans women what the hell? not all ppl with penises are men, miley — 𝚔𝚊𝚒. (@rashidapoehler) October 21, 2019

Miley has now taken to Twitter to insist it has ‘always been her priority to protect the LGBTQ community’.

Her message read: “I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality.

“You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

Miley has always been vocal about her sexuality - she came out as pansexual in 2015 - and admitted she was still 'very sexually attracted to women' during an honest interview with with Elle US, while she was still married to Liam Hemsworth.

She said: "I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married - but my relationship is unique."

“And i don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it."

Miley and Liam split in September and she embarked on a romance with Kaitlynn Carter. However, things were meant to be and the pair called it time on their romance. She is now in a relationship with Cody Simpson.

