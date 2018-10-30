Little Mix Defend Nicki Minaj After Cardi B Claims She Was Original 'Woman Like Me' Collaborator

30 October 2018, 07:00




Little Mix have defended their "Queen", Nicki Minaj, after Cardi B called them out, suggesting she was originally meant to feature on 'Woman Like Me'.

During Cardi B's long-running feud with Nicki Minaj, Little Mix have had to wade in, after the 'I Like It' singer suggested she was originally meant to feature on 'Woman Like Me'.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on their Official Vodafone Big Top 40 number one smash.

However, Cardi B took to Instagram to further fuel the beef with Nicki, recording a lengthy rant, saying "That 'Woman Like Me' record? Yeah, I had to decline it because I'm doing a lot of pop records so I can't over exaggerate myself.

"But that came to me first," continued Cardi B. Little Mix were quick to respond to Cardi B's claims that she was originally meant to feature on 'Woman Like Me'.




Taking to Instagram, Little Mix posted a message, saying "Sorry, Cardi, hun, but this is the T. We've always wanted the Queen". They confirmed that they weren't shading Cardi B, before sharing an exchange of messages on WhatsApp, confirming Nicki Minaj as the featured artist on Tuesday, 24 July.

Can we take time to appreciate queens supporting queens?



