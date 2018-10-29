Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' X Factor Shower Vocal Warm Up Claps Back At 'Miming' Accusations

29 October 2018, 11:01 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 11:25

Little Mix took to the X factor stage to perform 'Woman Like Me' and after facing accusations of 'miming' this epic video of Perrie doing her vocal warm in the shower backstage has truly proved the haters wrong...

A video of Perrie Edwards doing her vocal warm ups in the shower backstage at X Factor has surfaced and it seriously shows the haters who's boss, as that is one incredible singing voice.

Little Mix took to the stage to perform their new single 'Woman Like Me' on X Factor and absolutely killed it with some crazy choreography and vocals, but after people lashed out online accusing the girls of 'miming', as is the usual X factor criticism.

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Films Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dancing To Leaked Little Mix Song

In the video taken by the girls' and vocal trainer to the stars Joshua Alamu, Perrie belts out her part of WLM literally in the shower, and we honestly have chills because HOW GOOD DOES SHE SOUND?!

It's also super reassuring to know we all sound better in the bathroom, professional singers included!

Mixers are feeling pretty smug right about now, after leaping to the 25-year-old's defence about their live vocal performance, and even those who were unsure are convinced after seeing the shower vid.

We were so excited to see the girls back on stage where they started, and if WLM is a taster of what is to come in LM5, we are SO ready for this album to drop- roll on 16th November!

Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards warms up her vocals in the shower backstage at X Factor

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' X Factor Shower Vocal Warm Up Claps Back At 'Miming' Accusations
Leigh-Anne Pinnock joked that she was already married to Andre Grey

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases She's Married To Andre Grey On Instagram
Little Mix rebel against female stereotypes in 'Woman Like Me' music video

Little Mix Destroy The Female Stereotype In FIERCE 'Woman Like Me' Music Video
Perrie Edwards has leaked a song from Little Mix's upcoming album

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Films Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dancing To Leaked Little Mix Song
Shraya J features on Little Mix's new song 'Strip'

Who Is Sharaya J? Everything You Need To Know About The Little Mix 'Strip' Rapper

More News

See more More News

Olivia Attwood, Fleur East and Aaron Chalmers for I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity 2018 line-up: Who Is Going Into The Jungle This Series?

TV & Film

Kanye West wants to have seven children with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West Is “Harassing” Kim Kardashian To Have SEVEN Children With Him
Which year is 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' set?

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina': Which Year Is The Series Set In?

News

Joe Jonas dressed up as Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones character and won Halloween

Halloween 2018: Joe Jonas Went As Sophie Turner's Game Of Thrones Character, Yes Really

News

Jess Shears and Dom Lever tied the knot.

Love Island’s Jess Shears & Dom Lever Reveal They Got Married In A Secret Private Ceremony

TV & Film