Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' X Factor Shower Vocal Warm Up Claps Back At 'Miming' Accusations

Little Mix took to the X factor stage to perform 'Woman Like Me' and after facing accusations of 'miming' this epic video of Perrie doing her vocal warm in the shower backstage has truly proved the haters wrong...

A video of Perrie Edwards doing her vocal warm ups in the shower backstage at X Factor has surfaced and it seriously shows the haters who's boss, as that is one incredible singing voice.

Little Mix took to the stage to perform their new single 'Woman Like Me' on X Factor and absolutely killed it with some crazy choreography and vocals, but after people lashed out online accusing the girls of 'miming', as is the usual X factor criticism.

fffffff perrie in that shower I can't she's too good — ѕαяα⚘ -mono♡ (@perriesimpact) October 28, 2018

In the video taken by the girls' and vocal trainer to the stars Joshua Alamu, Perrie belts out her part of WLM literally in the shower, and we honestly have chills because HOW GOOD DOES SHE SOUND?!

It's also super reassuring to know we all sound better in the bathroom, professional singers included!

Mixers are feeling pretty smug right about now, after leaping to the 25-year-old's defence about their live vocal performance, and even those who were unsure are convinced after seeing the shower vid.

Oh my god perrie's growl absolutely slayed meeee!!! — ᴶᵒᵒⁿ'ˢ ᵐᵒᵒⁿᶜʰᶦˡᵈ🖤💨 (@naturejoon) October 28, 2018

i just saw a video of perrie singing in the shower before the performance and idk maybe they weren’t lip syncing. we’d stan anyway and instead of wasting time let’s stream and watch wlm — alexa play woman like me🌹 (@crystalskjie) October 28, 2018

We were so excited to see the girls back on stage where they started, and if WLM is a taster of what is to come in LM5, we are SO ready for this album to drop- roll on 16th November!

