Fans Think Perrie Edwards Is Married After Thanking Her 'Mother-In-Law' For Gift

Little Mix fans have become just slightly suspicious that Perrie Edwards has already married professional footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after she posted a video thanking her 'mother-in-law' for her high end advent calendar.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, a personalised message within the gift wished Perrie a Happy Christmas from the 'Oxlade-Chambo-Edwards clan' an amalgamation of both hers and Alex's last name, making people even more confused.

Perrie Edwards sparks rumours she's married after calling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's mum her 'in law'. Picture: Instagram

Perrie and Alex have been together since early 2017 and regularly keep fans updated on their #goals relationship, whether they're lounging on a greek island or Perrie is helping Alex through a knee injury that prevented him playing on the England squad in this year's World Cup.

Perrie's wished a Merry Christmas from the Ox-Chambo-Edwards clan sparking marriage rumours. Picture: Twitter

good evening to perrie calling wendie her mother in law only pic.twitter.com/F35uMlgJCH — ❄️ (@bIowperrie) November 27, 2018

PERRIE CALLED WENDY HER MOTHER IN LAW OH MY GOD — evi¹²⁷ 🇨🇦💜 SUPPORT KEY (@nobodyliketear) November 27, 2018

Perrie is yet to address these marital rumours, choosing to keep her relationship with the sportsman pretty private.

However, if these hints keep on dropping, we'll only be able to think one thing, that we have our very own British version of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin on our hands!

