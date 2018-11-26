Little Mix Fans Rally Around Jade Thirlwall Following Family Bereavement

26 November 2018, 10:39

We're sending Jade Thirlwall lots of love
We're sending Jade Thirlwall lots of love. Picture: instagram

Little Mix fans have been wondering what is wrong with Jade Thirlwall ever since she broke down during a live performance last week.

The 25-year-old was singing ‘Only You’ at an intimate gig in London with her bandmates when she began to cry.

You can watch the moment here:

Perrie Edwards offered Jade some support by holding out her hand for her fellow bandmate throughout the performance.

Jade told the crowd: “I need some tissues for my issues.”

A few hours earlier she had posted a black and white image on her Instagram, which she captioned: "Digging a hole to hide from all my problems."

Jade has noticeably been feeling low recently
Jade has noticeably been feeling low recently. Picture: instagram

Last night, she pulled out of a gig in Manchester and it’s now emerged she is privately dealing with a family bereavement.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to send her their love and best wishes, with one writing: “My heart goes out to Jade and all her family.”

Another added: “Sending you all my love and support through this difficult time... Take all the time you need.”

