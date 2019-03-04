Love Island’s Chris Hughes Calls Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson His ’Soulmate’ As New Couple Enjoy Hilarious Date Night

Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes are in love! Picture: instagram

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson have shared clips from a hilarious date night with fans and confirmed they’re in love!

Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Little Mix star Jesy Nelson revealed they were officially in a relationship last week and it looks like they’re in love already.

The pair, who recently returned from a trip to Dublin, enjoyed a boozy date night together in East London on Saturday night and kept fans updated with their escapades through clips on Instagram.

In the videos, the pair can be seen donning orange boiler suits and speaking in American accents as they indulge in a spot of role play at a prison-themed bar.

Chris, who split from his Love Island love Olivia Attwood last year, also shared a snap of the pair kissing, which he captioned: "The only inmate I’ve ever needed."

At the end of the night, Jesy told her fans: "We are on our way home and we've had the best night ever, haven't we?"

Chris responded: "I met my soulmate at Alcotraz."

