Jesy Nelson Shows Off Face Tattoo On Instagram
4 December 2018, 17:07
Jesy Nelson has a face tattoo.
Little Mix star Jesy Nelson is a queen. We already knew this. However, the Woman Like Me singer has decided to make sure the rest of the world knows it too by getting a Queen-inspired tattoo on her face.
She showed off her new inking, along with two others, in an Instagram post which she captioned: “Thank you @zayahastra for always giving me my favourite little tattoos.”
The face one is a letter Q above the outline of a heart, which symbolises the queen of hearts. Oh, and it’s red!
Get a load of this…
Her other two include a gun and the word ‘icon’. This means she now has (roughly) 14 tattoos!
Here’s what else she has:
"You were born an original, so don't die a copy" - on her side.
"XIX-VIII-XI" - on her wrist. The date Little Mix were formed. "Once Upon A Time" - across her bicep.
"A tiger never loses sleep over the opinions of sheep" - across her thigh.
A rose and thorns on her arm.
A skull and a rose on her other arm.
"Music is the strongest form of magic" - on the inside of her arm.
"Girl power" - on her shoulder.
An eye with a feather on her forearm.
A selection of different symbols across her fingers/knuckles.
A detailed rose on the back of her hand.
