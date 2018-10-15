Little Mix's Album Track List Has Reportedly Leaked & It Features Some Enormous Artists

15 October 2018, 11:07 | Updated: 15 October 2018, 12:20

A Little Mix fan account has posted what is claiming to be the track listing for the band's upcoming fifth album and features some enormous artists such as Ariana Grande and Missy Elliot, so what do we reckon, is it real?

Little Mix are gearing up to releasing their fifth album, known to fans as 'LM5', and an unconfirmed track list has made it's way online, re-posted by a fan account, and along with new single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, it suggests they've got features with some enormous names such as Ariana Grande and Missy Elliot.

WATCH: Little Mix Issue An Official Apology... For Snatching Your Wigs

Along with new single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj, the track listing suggests LM5 will feature a song called 'Make This Work' featuring Ariana Grande, who they previously supported on her Dangerous Woman tour, so it's not beyond the realm of possibility seeing as they're BFF's and all.

In a kind of pop music inception move, Missy Elliot recently featured on 'Sweetener' on track 'Boderline', so we're thinking either the person that came up with this fantasy album has done some serious homework, or their mate Ariana has hooked them up to collaborate with Missy.

Twitter seems divided about whether or not this is a genuine leak, with some just beyond excited at the possibility of an Ariana collab.

Little Mix fans cannot wait for an alleged Ariana Grande feature
Little Mix fans cannot wait for an alleged Ariana Grande feature. Picture: Twitter

So, what do we think is it real or another fake? Only time will tell, as the leak suggests the album will be released on the 16th November, which really isn't that far away!

