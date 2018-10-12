WATCH: Little Mix Issue An Official Apology... For Snatching Your Wigs

12 October 2018, 19:38 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 19:52

Little Mix's new single 'Woman Like Me' has caused an epidemic of wig snatching, so the ladies have taken it upon themselves to issue an apology.

Little Mix's new single 'Woman Like Me' has arrived which means one thing and one thing only... everyone's wigs are now in orbit.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the term 'wig', A. how have you survived online for so long and B. it's a term of nothing but good things. To lose your wig is to basically be so god damn gobsmacked/excited/happy about something that your hair physically flies off your head.

Little Mix joined Capital on the day of the release of new single 'Woman Like Me' which of course meant a whole crowd waited patiently outside the building when the girls went off air.

Did they stick around for a selfie session... OF COURSE!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson recently welcomed daughter True to their family

Khloe Kardashian Responds To French Montana Cheating Rumour With Cryptic Tweet

