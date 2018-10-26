Leigh-Anne Pinnock Teases She's Married To Andre Grey On Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joked that she was already married to Andre Grey. Picture: Instagram

While promoting the video for 'Woman Like Me', Leigh-Anne Pinnock jokingly stated that she was married to Andre Grey, when she called him "hubby".

As she teased the release of Little Mix's music video for 'Woman Like Me', Leigh-Anne Pinnock jokingly captioned a post, calling Andre Grey her "hubby".

The comment on her Instagram post caused her four million followers to respond, asking if she was actually married to her partner.

This speculation comes after the Little Mix ladies popped by to chat to Capital, and Perrie, Jesy and Jade were all quick to predict that Leigh-Anne would be the first to get married.

"I think it's because you're so settled with Andre, and everything's just so lovely," said Perrie Edwards about her fellow band member.

Mixers were quick to assume that the 'Only You' singer was joking, however, as she's often referred to Andre Grey with similar affectionate terms and - in the picture - there's no ring visible on her wedding finger.

It's a relief, to be fair, because we'd have kicked off for not being invited to the wedding, Leigh-Anne. Just sayin'.