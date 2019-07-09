Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says She ‘Wakes Up Hating’ Her Boyfriend Andre Gray Over Recurring Nightmare Of Him Cheating On Her

9 July 2019, 15:29

Leigh-Anne is all of us.
Leigh-Anne is all of us. Picture: instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she suffers from a recurring nightmare about her boyfriend cheating on her.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she keeps dreaming that her boyfriend Andre Gray has cheated on her.

And even though she knows it’s all just in her head, she waked up ‘hating him’ the next day. Who can relate? LOL.

> Little Mix Wrote Letters To Their Younger Selves About Life After The X Factor

She told Grazia magazine: “I don't really dream that much but I've had the same nightmare a couple of times; that my boyfriend has cheated on me. I wake up hating him the next day.”

She also revealed she struggles to sleep when her footballer boyfriend isn’t there. Seriously, could these two get any cuter?

“I’m always on my boyfriend's side of the bed - I literally never go over to my side,” she said.

“I’m so clingy - it's really embarrassing. I find it hard to sleep when I'm home alone. That's probably the one thing that keeps me up at night.”

The pair have been dating for two years now and often share loved up photos on their social media platforms.

People began to think the two (known as Leandre online) were going to put a ring on it when a video was leaked to social media last year showing both families getting very emotional and talking about the couple's future.

In the video, Leigh-Anne's mum Debbie can be heard saying 'Andre, I can't explain it, you're going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest...'

Others were happy-crying, which certainly alluded to a big event like an engagement. However, it turned out Leigh and Andre were actually moving in together. Another big step that will certainly see them getting closer than ever.

We just love them!

