Little Mix's 'Joan Of Arc' Lyrics Prove Their Glow Up Is Real

Little Mix's 'Joan Of Arc' lyrics prove thier glow up is real. Picture: Instagram

The Little Mix ladies returned with new song 'Joan Of Arc' and the lyrics are proof that their glow up truly is real.

Little Mix's fifth studio album 'LM5' is only two weeks away, but the ladies have provided us with a treat by releasing one of its songs, 'Joan Of Arc' early.

It's one of the most empowering songs Little Mix have ever released and a quick look at the 'Joan Of Arc' lyrics will show you just how much of a glow up these ladies have had in recent years.

Little Mix's new album 'LM5' is due for release on 16th November 2018. Picture: Twitter

Fans were quick to pick up on the 'Joan Of Arc' lyrics 'I don't need a man / If I'm loving you it's cos I can / I don't want your cash / I put my own rock on my hand' and compred them to Little Mix's lyrics from 'You Gotta Not'.

'You Gotta Not' is a song taken from Little Mix's last album 'Glory Days' and the lyrics from it couldn't be more different to those new 'Joan Of Arc' messages of female empowerment.

'I need a man / A Man who can act like a man / So hea rme now I don't get paid to babysit no one / I'm out here looking for the one to love / Singing, I need a man so hear me now' are lyrics from 'You Gotta Not' and are all the evidence you need to see that Little Mix's glow up is real.

We're not the only ones who think it either, as fans have flooded social media making comparisons between the two songs - now we can't wait to hear what other empowering anthems await us on 'LM5'.

Check out the full lyrics for 'Joan Of Arc' below and get learning them quick, cos we're gonna be singing this one for years to come.

Little Mix - 'Joan Of Arc' Lyrics

[Verse 1: Leigh-Anne]

One foot in the club, everybody watch me

One pop on the booty, everybody love me

Ain't the reason I'm cocky

I make myself feel sexy

Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

[Pre-Chorus: Perrie with Jade]

Man, I feel like Cleopatra, Joan Of Arc, Queen of Hearts, yeah

Tonight it's only me that matters

Oh, you're that feminist type?

Hell yeah, I am!

[Chorus: Jesy]

I don't need a man

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

I don't want your cash

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand

I don't need a man

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

[Verse 2: Jade with Leigh-Anne]

Make way for the G-O, double D, E-S-S

I spare no enemies in this dress

Uh-huh, uh-huh

I make myself feel sexy

Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself

I love me so much I put my hands on myself

Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself

I love me so much, can't keep my hands off myself

[Pre-Chorus: Perrie with Jade]

Man, I feel like Cleopatra, Joan Of Arc, Queen of Hearts, yeah

Tonight it's only me that matters

Oh, you're that feminist type?

Hell yeah, I am

[Chorus: Jade (& Leigh Anne)]

I don't need a man (yeah, a man)

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can ('cause I can)

I don't want your cash (uh, uh)

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand

I don't need a man (uh-huh)

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

[Bridge: Jade and Leigh-Anne]

Yeah one-one, take control

Drop your man down like you don't want him no more

Say two-two, freak the floor

Drop it so low that your thighs get sore

Say one-one, take control

Drop your man down like you don't want him no more

Say two-two, freak the floor

Drop it so low that your thighs get sore

[Chorus: Jesy Nelson & Leigh-Anne]

I don't need a man

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

I don't want your cash

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I don't need a man (not mine)

If i'm loving you it's 'cause I can

I don't need a man

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can (cause I can)

I don't want your cash

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand (woo)

I put my own rock on my hand

I don't need a man

If I'm loving you it's 'cause I can

