Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Adorable Post About Missing Her Mum Amid Coronavirus And Makes Totally Relatable Confession

23 March 2020, 11:34

Jade is missing her mum.
Jade is missing her mum. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall shared an adorable post about her missing her mum on Mother’s Day and revealed she doesn’t know how to boil potatoes.

Jade Thirlwall may be a platinum-certified, international pop star, who is gearing up to launch her own BBC talent show, Little Mix: The Search’, but she’s just like us.

The 27-year-old shared an adorable post on Mother’s Day, explaining how she was missing her ‘mam’, due to coronavirus, and revealed she still FaceTimes her to ask for help ‘with easy tasks in life like boiling potatoes’.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Belts Out Improvised Song About Coronavirus We Can All Relate To

The post read: “I miss my mam living away from home anyways, but isn’t it weird when you’re told you can’t and know you can’t see someone you miss them even more?

“My mam has lupus making her high risk, meaning none of her loved ones can see her today. But that didn’t stop us having a wine together on FaceTime and me as usual asking for help with easy tasks in life like boiling potatoes.

“One of the kindest things we can do for Mams and those who have cared for you all around the world this Mother’s Day is to comply with the rules we are being given. Protect them and stay indoors.

“Happy Mother’s Day @normathirlwallreal. Love You.”

Jade has been urging her 6.3million Instagram followers to stay inside amid the coronavirus epidemic and has joined TikTok to keep herself (and her fans) occupied.

Last week, she shared her first post on Instagram, which she captioned: “How many lewks can you turn out to wasabi? In my isolat-hun ya gal’s joined @tiktok (anyone who knows me knows how crap I am at technology so this is a milestone).”

The iconic video has already racked up 1.3million views on the platform and gets better every time you watch it, to be honest.

If you’re not following her already, what are you waiting for?! Her handle is @jadethirlwall.

BRB, off to spend the afternoon training my dog how to throw clothes at me so I can re-create it.

