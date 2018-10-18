WATCH: Little Mix Absolutely Own Iconic Pop Songs In 'Finish The Lyric'

Little Mix have returned to Capital to take part in a very special edition of 'Finish The Lyric' - expect pop classics and maybe even a little of 'Woman Like Me'.

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' has already made massive waves in the pop world and with their new album 'LM5' just a month away we couldn't resist getting the girls in front of the camera for a game of 'Finish The Lyric'.

Ever dreamed of hearing Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne sing Christina Aguilera's 'Dirrty', your wish is our command.

> WATCH: Liam Payne Absolutely Bosses 'Finish The Lyric'

The full list of tunes that the 'LM5' stars blasts out include

- 'Hips Don't Lie' - Shakira

- 'Bump N Grind' - R Kelly

- 'Dirrty' - Christina Aguilera

- 'Woman Like Me' - Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj

- 'Umbrella' - Rihanna

> WATCH: Camila Cabello Nails These Shawn Mendes & Ed Sheeran Anthems In 'Finish The Lyric'

Little Mix have already hilariously apologised for snatching the wigs of all their fans this week after their single 'Woman Like Me' caused widespread baldness.

'LM5' is due for release on 16th November 2018 with collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Sharaya J and Kamille.