Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Delaying Their Proper Wedding Ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning their main wedding ceremony. Picture: Getty

The ‘Purpose’ star married the model in secret late last year but their plans for a larger wedding ceremony have been delayed.

We might be waiting a while to se some official wedding photos from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin – the couple have postponed their main wedding ceremony.

Justin Bieber's Been Trolling Hailey Baldwin's Boobs On Instagram

Although the couple tied the knot in a New York courthouse late last year – and Hailey changed her surname to Bieber on her social media – they were planning their proper wedding ceremony for January.

A source told E, “They have a wedding planner and were hoping to make a January date work. They can't wait to celebrate with family and friends and have a big party.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are no strangers to a PDA. Picture: Instagram

“But, January is here and they are still working out details and planning. They aren't going to rush it and want to make sure that its everything they want it to be.

"They've tossed around different ideas for where to do it and they are still going back and forth. They've met with their pastor numerous times to discuss the religious ceremony and figure out exactly what they want."

So don’t panic, it’s still happening. The source added, “It's all in the works, but still being discussed. There is some stuff behind the scenes that's being figured out.

"The important thing is that they are very happy with being married and being together.”

We’re already excited to see the pics!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News