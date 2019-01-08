Justin Bieber's Been Trolling Hailey Baldwin's Boobs On Instagram

Justin Bieber's not shy of some lighthearted Instagram trolling at the moment and his latest jibe was aimed at wife Hailey, or, more specifically, her boobs.

Justin Bieber's been playing about on Instagram lately, and he's turned his attention to new wife Hailey Baldwin's page, dropping a cheeky comment on a photo she posted with pals Kelia Termini and Laura Lentz asking if her boobs were in fact her knees pushed up through her shirt.

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Feeling “Not Good Enough” In Emotional Instagram Post

Hailey Beiber's trolled by Justin about her boobs in an Instagram snap. Picture: Instagram

Justin commented on the picture asking 'babe are those ur knees' and people can't stop laughing at how much of a relatable boyfriend, sorry, husband he is.

Fans laughing at Justin Bieber's Instagram comment to Hailey Baldwin. Picture: Instagram

The singer, who is rumoured to be currently be working on his fifth album, also got into hot water over Christmas for leaving a shady comment on dance star JoJo Siwa's picture, telling her to 'burn' her pretty garish custom car, which he later apologised for.

Justin Bieber comments 'burn it' below Jojo Siwa's custom decorated car. Picture: Instagram/Comments By Celebs

It seems like a happy Justin is a an active Instagrammer, but he isn't only online for the jokes as he also praised his wife for opening up about battling anxiety and being 'insecure, fragile and hurt', commenting on her heartfelt post 'this is beautiful hun'.

Justin Bieber praises Hailey Baldwin for heartfelt Instagram statement about anxiety. Picture: Instagram

