Justin Bieber Just Proved To Hailey Baldwin That He Is The Ultimate Romantic

Justin Bieber serenades Hailey Baldwin after date night. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Justin Bieber definitely knows how to wow his wifey Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber was spotted serenading his wife Hailey Baldwin at the Montage Beverly Hills while waiting at the valet with Marvin Gaye‘s famous track, "Sexual Healing."

Justin And Hailey Bieber Welcome 'Dog Son' Oscar Bieber

"She was cracking up," an onlooker said. "Perhaps a bit embarrassed but still very happy and taken by it. There is clearly a lot of love in her eyes when she is around him. He was singing pretty [loudly]. You could hear it from a good distance."

The Biebers kept it casual for date night but JB is no stranger to the Montage Beverly Hills. Not only would he bring his ex Selena Gomez there, but he also serenaded her there too, performing 'My Girl' back in 2015.

The newlyweds have been seen happy in love and even recently introduced fans to the newest edition of the Bieber household, their new puppy, Oscar.

"Meet our dogson his name is #Oscar," Biebs wrote

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Bieber News