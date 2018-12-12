Jess Glynne – ‘I'll Be There’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

12 December 2018, 10:31

Jess Glynne's chart-topping anthem 'I'll Be There' sounded so good at the #CapitalJBB!

When Jess Glynne returned with brand new music earlier this year, 'I'll Be There' was the piece of musical brilliance that accompanied her and it quickly rose to the top of the charts upon release.

After a dynamic set full of her biggest and best hits, Jess brought her #CapitalJBB performance to a close with the chart-topping tune and wrapped up one seriously awesome set.

Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Jess Glynne performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

With a big beaming smile on her face, Jess had the 16,000 strong crowd in the palm of her hand throughout and proved just why she's one of the most successful British artists of the last decade.

Check out Jess Glynne’s performance of ‘I'll Be There’ via the video above and relive that #CapitalJBB magic…

Jess Glynne – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

'Hold My Hand'
'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself'
'These Days'
'Thursday'
'Rather Be'
'All I Am'
'I'll Be There'

Jess Glynne – ‘I'll Be There’ Lyrics

When all the tears are rolling down your face
And it feels like yours was the only heart to break
When you come back home and all the lights are out, ooh
And you're getting used to no one else being around

Oh, oh, I'll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
Yeah, I'm gonna, I'm gonna, I'm gonna come through
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you

When it's Friday night and the drink don't work the same
You're alone with yourself and there's no one else to blame
When you still can't feel the rhythm of your heart
And you see your spirit fading in the dark

Oh, oh, I'll be there
When you need a little love, I got a little love to share
Yeah, I'm gonna, I'm gonna, I'm gonna come through
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there for you)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you

When you're lost down the river bed, I'll be there
When you're lost in the darkness, I'll be there
I'll be there when your heart is breaking
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there

I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there)
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (ooh, ooh, I'll be there)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you, oh
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there when your tears are falling)
I'll be there, I'll be there for you (I'll be there, can't you hear me calling?)
Oh, I swear, I got enough love for two, ooh, ooh, ooh
(When your heart is breaking)
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you, ooh

I'll be there for you, ooh
I'll be there for you, ooh
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you, ooh
I'll be there for you, ooh
You'll never be alone, I'll be there for you

