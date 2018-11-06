Jess Glynne’s The Latest Superstar To Be Added To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Line-Up!

Jess Glynne is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball! Picture: Press/Capital

She’s got a huge back catalogue of hits, and Jess Glynne’s ready to put on a HUGE show at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball!

It’s her third time taking the Jingle Bell Ball stage, and we can’t wait to see what Jess Glynne has in store for you all… she’s the latest confirmed #CapitalJBB performer!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Who's Going To Be Taking The Stage At The Jingle Bell Ball?!

Jess can’t wait to get you dancing, telling us, “It’s such a fun day, isn’t it? There’s so many artists, you jump on a big stage and just have a load of fun.”

Jess will be taking the stage on Sunday 9thDecember as we take over London’s O2 with some of the world’s biggest stars… but of course there will be a few new faces on the line-up too.

As Jess is a Ball veteran, she imparted some advice on the stars that have never performed a Jingle Bell Ball before, “My advice would be to just have fun. It is intimidating because there’s a lot of artists and it’s a big arena but I think the one thing I would say is to just go on stage as if it’s your show and your moment.

“It’s a really amazing opportunity to be able to do it and to be able to sing in front of all those people that aren’t necessarily your fans but turn them into a fan.”

This is going to be incredible – we can’t wait to see you, Jess!

