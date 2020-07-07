Jess Glynne Hits Out At London Restaurant Who Refused Her Entry & Claims She Was Discriminated Against

Jess Glynne has claimed she was discriminated against at Sexy Fish restaurant. Picture: JessGlynne/Instagram

Jess Glynne hits out at a London restaurant who refused her entry over the clothes she was wearing.

Jess Glynne has taken to Instagram to blast Sexy Fish for turning her away because of the way she was dressed and claimed she was discriminated against.

The ‘Right Here’ singer says she and a friend were refused entry to the Mayfair venue on Monday night and the situation was ‘rude’ and ‘embarrassing’.

Jess Glynne blasted the restaurant that turned her away on Instagram. Picture: Jess Glynn/Instagram

Her post read: “Dear @sexyfishlondon I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY.

“I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.

“@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting.

“We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance.

“I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye.”

Jess Glynne was left furious on Monday evening. Picture: Jess Glynn/Instagram

Celebrity pals including Anne-Marie and Professor Green rushed to support her in the comments, with the latter writing: “Can’t lie, you didn’t miss out on anything food wise.”

However, not everybody agreed the restaurant was in the wrong as there is a strict dress code stated on their website.

One fan wrote: “First thought I had was, ‘Do they have a dress code?’. Turns out they DO! Sucks if they were rude about it, but empty restaurant or not, perhaps they were just following their policy?? You seem like a cool chick, but idk if the restaurant is wrong.”

Another added: “Hey, restaurant does have a very clear dress policy in place which is also displayed on the website.

“Rather than shaming them on social media, especially when they are just getting back on their feet, isn’t cool.

“Maybe try contacting the company or the management team to voice your concern so they can review and improve with how to deal with this situation when it no doubt rises again. The people who were working are just doing their job...they don’t set the policy.”

