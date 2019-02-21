BRITs 2019: Jess Glynn's 'Thursday' Performance Praised For Its 'Important' Message

21 February 2019, 15:54 | Updated: 21 February 2019, 16:01

Jess Glynne's BRIT performance of 'Thursday' blew viewers away, with them praising the singer for the amazing message she's sending to women.

Jess Glynne took the the BRITs stage with an army of women for a truly amazing performance of her number 1 hit, Thursday, which saw her wipe off her red carpet make-up to reveal her natural self and viewers have praised the singer for the message.

Little Mix Fans Defend Band After Piers Morgan Accused Them Of 'Fat Shaming' Him

During her performance, Jess slowly removed her make-up as she sang, staying true to the lyrics which say: "I won't wear makeup on Thursday, I'm sick of covering up."

Women praised Jess for touching on a topic they related to in the emotional performance, with The Greatest Dancer host Oti Mabuse writing:

"I love everything about this performance @JessGlynne don’t know how many times I’ve been told off for not wearing makeup but this is what you do with POWER! You tell young girls they are BEAUTIFUL."

Another user wrote: "@JessGlynne ‘s performance on the #BritAwards2019 was insane! An all woman cast of different colours and cultures going all natural, talk about woman empowerment."

Jess was nominated for British single and British Female Solo Artist, and although she didn't take home any awards, the praise she's received from women all over the country proves she was also a winner last night!

