Jess Glynne's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Grab Your Tickets
2 July 2018, 06:00 | Updated: 9 October 2018, 16:23
The ‘I'll Be There’ star is touring the country later this year – and we can't wait to see you there!
Whether she's taking over the charts on her own or joining forces with the likes of Rudimental, Route 94 and co, Jess Glynne just knows how to release absolute anthems! So when we found out she was touring the UK at the end of the year, you can imagine how excited we got!
Tickets for Jess' upcoming shows this November are on sale now, so make sure you grab yours quickly – this is going to be one seriously epic live show that you can't afford to miss.
In 2018 alone, Jess has released her own chart smash 'I'll Be There', whilst she also featured on Rudimental's number one chart hit 'These Days', alongside Macklemore and Dan Caplen, proving she's at the top of her game right now.
With countless other popular chart hits in her catalogue, including 'My Love', 'Right Here' and 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself', Jess Glynne has quickly become one of the most successful female British artists of all time, so grab your tickets now to witness the live show of an incredible artist in their prime!
Jess Glynne's 2018 Always In Between Tour Dates
15th November 2018 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
17th November 2018 - Manchester - Manchester Arena
18th November 2018 - Birmingham - Genting Arena
20th November 2018 - London - O2 Arena
21st November 2018 - Brighton - Brighton Centre
24th November 2018 - Newcastle - Newcastle Arena
25th November 2018 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
27th November 2018 - Dublin - 3Arena
29th November 2018 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
30th November 2018 - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
2nd December 2018 - Bournemouth - BIC Windsor Hall
> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Jess Glynne News!