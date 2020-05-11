Exclusive

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

11 May 2020, 08:44

The 'Hold My Hand' singer looked back on her favourite performance from Capital's Summertime Ball ahead of the #BestofCapitalSTB

We're ready to relive some of the most iconic, memorable performances from Capital's Summertime Ball during the #BestofCapitalSTB.

Expect to see the likes of Ariana Grande, Coldplay and Jess Glynne, who told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp what her favourite performance from the Summertime Ball was.

> Jess Glynne's Mum Compares Her Daughter's Singing Voice To... A Goat!

Jess Glynne performed with Rudimental at Capital's Summertime Ball
Jess Glynne performed with Rudimental at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

After Roman listed off the multiple years the 'Thursday' singer had performed at, Jess said her performance of 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' from the 2018 Summertime Ball was her favourite.

"I think that was my favourite Summertime Ball that I've ever done. I was in such a good space and I was on a good run. I remember that very well," said Jess.

Jess Glynne's 2018 rendition of 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' is just one of the many incredible Capital's Summertime Ball performances you can catch on Saturday, 16 May.

> Grab Our App To Catch Jess Glynne's Performance On #BestofCapitalSTB

She went on to speak about how special Capital's Summertime Ball is, after getting to share the stage with so many of her peers and friends.

"It is so nice seeing everyone there. Where we get ready, there's a little hole where you can go out and peek [and watch others perform]."

How can I watch and listen to the #BestOfCapitalSTB?

- Listen on Capital on FM DAB, Sky, Freesat, Virgin TV or Freeview, across the UK.

- Listen worldwide on your smart speaker by saying "Play Capital".

- Watch or listen worldwide on Global Player or the Capital App. Simply go to Capital on the wheel in Global Player and either listen to the radio stream or select the live video stream.

- Watch in the UK on Sky One; Sky channel 106 and streaming service NOW TV.

- Watch worldwide Capital’s YouTube channel.

Latest Jess Glynne News

See more Latest Jess Glynne News

Jess Glynne blew people away with her BRIT performance of Thursday

BRITs 2019: Jess Glynn's 'Thursday' Performance Praised For Its 'Important' Message
Jess Glynne is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball!

Jess Glynne’s The Latest Superstar To Be Added To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Line-Up!
Jess Glynne Press Image

Jess Glynne's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Grab Your Tickets

Events

Jess Glynne's Mother Compares Her Voice To A Goat's

WATCH: Jess Glynne's Mum Compares Her Daughter's Singing Voice To... A Goat!
Jess Glynne Press Image

Jess Glynne's 'Always In Between' Album: Everything You Need To Know

Hot On Capital

Government to look into allowing weddings as UK looks toward exiting lockdown

Coronavirus: Weddings 'Being Considered' To Go Ahead As Lockdown Exit Plan Announced

Coronavirus

Adele's transformation pictures have circulated the internet

Adele’s Personal Trainer Speaks Out About The Singer’s Weight Loss Transformation In Emotional Post

Adele

Get ready for The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard

Get Ready For The Best Of Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard!

Events

Katy Perry plans on releasing her fifth album during quarantine

WATCH: Katy Perry Assures Fans She's Releasing 'KP5' Despite Quarantine

Katy Perry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Sunday evening

What Are The New Lockdown Rules? Boris Johnson Announces Plan To Gradually Lift Lockdown In UK

Coronavirus

5 Seconds Of Summer have added new tour dates

5 Seconds Of Summer Postpone ‘No Shame’ UK & EU Tour Dates Until 2021

5 Seconds Of Summer