WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

The 'Hold My Hand' singer looked back on her favourite performance from Capital's Summertime Ball ahead of the #BestofCapitalSTB

We're ready to relive some of the most iconic, memorable performances from Capital's Summertime Ball during the #BestofCapitalSTB.

Expect to see the likes of Ariana Grande, Coldplay and Jess Glynne, who told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp what her favourite performance from the Summertime Ball was.

Jess Glynne performed with Rudimental at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: PA Images

After Roman listed off the multiple years the 'Thursday' singer had performed at, Jess said her performance of 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' from the 2018 Summertime Ball was her favourite.

"I think that was my favourite Summertime Ball that I've ever done. I was in such a good space and I was on a good run. I remember that very well," said Jess.

Jess Glynne's 2018 rendition of 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' is just one of the many incredible Capital's Summertime Ball performances you can catch on Saturday, 16 May.

She went on to speak about how special Capital's Summertime Ball is, after getting to share the stage with so many of her peers and friends.

"It is so nice seeing everyone there. Where we get ready, there's a little hole where you can go out and peek [and watch others perform]."

