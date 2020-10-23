Who Will Sing The Song On The New John Lewis Advert?

23 October 2020, 15:07

Jess Glynne could be singing the song on the John Lewis advert for Christmas 2020.
Jess Glynne could be singing the song on the John Lewis advert for Christmas 2020. Picture: instagram

Who sings the song on the new John Lewis Advert for Christmas 2020?

2020 has been a rough year, which means the annual John Lewis advert is guaranteed to be extra emotional.

But who will sing the song on the advert? Let’s take a look…

Jess Glynne will reportedly sing the song on this year's John Lewis advert.
Jess Glynne will reportedly sing the song on this year's John Lewis advert. Picture: instagram

Who will sing the song on the new John Lewis advert?

According to reports, Jess Glynne is being lined up to sing the unknown track.

The ‘I’ll Be There’ singer is reportedly the favourite because of her ‘distinctive voice’.

A source told a tabloid: “The John Lewis Christmas Ad marks the beginning of the festive season for a lot of people and there is a lot of pressure for it to be a success.

“The creative team behind it reckon Jess would be a great choice because she has such a distinctive voice."

The source added that a few artists ‘have also recorded for it’ and revealed that the final decision will be made in a few weeks time when ‘everything else is done’.

Last year’s advert, which was dubbed ‘Excitable Edgar,’ and featured an overexcited dragon who accidentally burnt everything, was sang by Dan Smith.

Dan is the lead singer of Bastille and his voice was instantly recognisable to fans.

He performed the track ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling,’ which was originally performed by REO Speedwagon.

We'll prepare our tissues!

