Jason Derulo Slams Instagram For ‘Discrimination’ After Platform Removed ‘Anaconda’ Underwear Picture

5 December 2019, 14:19

Jason Derulo called out Instagram for 'discrimination'
Jason Derulo called out Instagram for 'discrimination'. Picture: Getty

Jason Derulo hit out at Instagram after his viral underwear picture got deleted.

Jason Derulo slammed Instagram for removing his ‘anaconda’ underwear picture, which recently went viral.

The 30-year-old ‘The Other Side’ singer posted a screenshot of the social media platform’s reason for deleting the steamy snap.

The Heartfelt Lyrics To Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ For Cats Soundtrack

It read: “Your post goes against our community guidelines. Post removed for nudity or sexual activity.”

The Cats actor took to his Instagram story to rant about it, saying: “Instagram took down my body pic. All these girls be on Instagram showing their a** and all kinds of crazy s**t and I got underwear on and they took my pic down."

“It’s discrimination. I understand, I can’t help my size, but you can’t take down my pic, man,” he added.

Fans were quick to jump to his defence, with one commenting: “I bet they removed your pic just bc it went viral lol, otherwise they wouldn’t [sic].”

Another joked: “I think you should punish Instagram by posting the same pic with NO underwear! They must learn.”

The ‘Want To Want Me’ hitmaker has since been back to promoting his new movie, Cats, alongside Taylor Swift.

Lover’ star, Taylor, released her melodic tune, ‘Beautiful Ghosts’, which was written by herself and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The track was tipped for an Oscar weeks ahead of its release. Discussing the track, composer Andrew told Daily Mail: “I wrote an idea melodically. [Taylor] asked if she could write the lyrics. She looked at the script – she’d obviously read a bit of [TS] Eliot.

“Tom Hopper saw what she’d written and said bullseye! Or rather cat’s eye. And that was it.”

The movie also stars Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson.

It will be out in cinema December 20, meaning we don’t have to wait much longer to see the star-studded film.

