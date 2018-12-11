Jason Derulo – ‘The Other Side’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

As well as his new material, Jason Derulo brought some of his old classics to the #CapitalJBB.

When you’ve got a back catalogue of a many hits as Jason Derulo does, it’s hard to narrow it down to just seven songs, and Jason brought some of his classic tracks to the Jingle Bell Ball.

Jason performed ‘The Other Side’ to the delight of his long-term fans, and new faces alike – there was something for everyone in his set.

You can catch his incredible performance all over again with the video above – and see the rest of his #CapitalJBB performance.

Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Swalla’

‘Trumpets’

‘Tip Toe’

‘The Other Side’

‘Goodbye’

‘Talk Dirty’

‘Want To Want Me’

Jason Derulo at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018 live. Picture: Fanatic

Jason Derulo – ‘The Other Side’ Lyrics

In the beginning

I never thought it would be you

When we were chillin'

Smiling in the photo booth

But we got closer (Yeah)

‘Till you were eating off my spoon

And coming over

And we would talk all afternoon

Tonight we’ll just get drunk

Disturb the peace

Bind your hands all over me

And then you bite your lip

Whisper and say, “We’re going all the way”

Tonight, take me to the other side

Sparks fly like the Fourth of July

Just take me to the other side

I see that sexy look in your eyes

And I know, we ain’t friends anymore

If we walk down this road

We’ll be lovers for sho'

So tonight kiss me like it’s do or die

And take me to the other side

This could be perfect

But we won’t know unless we try (Try)

I know you’re nervous

So just sit back and let me drive

Tonight we’ll just get drunk

Disturb the peace

Bind your hands all over me

And then you bite your lip

Whisper and say, “We’re going all the way”

Tonight, take me to the other side

Sparks fly like the fourth of July

Just take me to the other side

I see that sexy look in your eyes

And I know, we ain’t friends anymore

If we walk down this road

We’ll be lovers for sho'

So tonight kiss me like it’s do or die

And take me to the other side (Whoa, whoa, whoa)

Kiss me like it’s do or die

And take me to the other side

Tonight we’ll just get drunk

Disturb the peace

Let your love crash into me

And then you bite your lip

Whisper and say, “We’re going all the way”

Tonight, take me to the other side

Sparks fly like the fourth of July

Just take me to the other side

I see that sexy look in your eyes

And I know, we ain’t friends anymore

If we walk down this road

We’ll be lovers for sho'

So tonight (So tonight) kiss me like it’s do or die

And take me to the other side

Take me to the other side

(Whoa) And take me to the other side

(Whoa) Kiss me like it’s do or die

(Whoa) And take me to the other side (Jason Derulo)

