Jason Derulo – ‘The Other Side’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 11:25
As well as his new material, Jason Derulo brought some of his old classics to the #CapitalJBB.
When you’ve got a back catalogue of a many hits as Jason Derulo does, it’s hard to narrow it down to just seven songs, and Jason brought some of his classic tracks to the Jingle Bell Ball.
Jason performed ‘The Other Side’ to the delight of his long-term fans, and new faces alike – there was something for everyone in his set.
You can catch his incredible performance all over again with the video above – and see the rest of his #CapitalJBB performance.
Jason Derulo – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Swalla’
‘Trumpets’
‘Tip Toe’
‘The Other Side’
‘Goodbye’
‘Talk Dirty’
‘Want To Want Me’
Jason Derulo – ‘The Other Side’ Lyrics
In the beginning
I never thought it would be you
When we were chillin'
Smiling in the photo booth
But we got closer (Yeah)
‘Till you were eating off my spoon
And coming over
And we would talk all afternoon
Tonight we’ll just get drunk
Disturb the peace
Bind your hands all over me
And then you bite your lip
Whisper and say, “We’re going all the way”
Tonight, take me to the other side
Sparks fly like the Fourth of July
Just take me to the other side
I see that sexy look in your eyes
And I know, we ain’t friends anymore
If we walk down this road
We’ll be lovers for sho'
So tonight kiss me like it’s do or die
And take me to the other side
This could be perfect
But we won’t know unless we try (Try)
I know you’re nervous
So just sit back and let me drive
Tonight we’ll just get drunk
Disturb the peace
Bind your hands all over me
And then you bite your lip
Whisper and say, “We’re going all the way”
Tonight, take me to the other side
Sparks fly like the fourth of July
Just take me to the other side
I see that sexy look in your eyes
And I know, we ain’t friends anymore
If we walk down this road
We’ll be lovers for sho'
So tonight kiss me like it’s do or die
And take me to the other side (Whoa, whoa, whoa)
Kiss me like it’s do or die
And take me to the other side
Tonight we’ll just get drunk
Disturb the peace
Let your love crash into me
And then you bite your lip
Whisper and say, “We’re going all the way”
Tonight, take me to the other side
Sparks fly like the fourth of July
Just take me to the other side
I see that sexy look in your eyes
And I know, we ain’t friends anymore
If we walk down this road
We’ll be lovers for sho'
So tonight (So tonight) kiss me like it’s do or die
And take me to the other side
Take me to the other side
(Whoa) And take me to the other side
(Whoa) Kiss me like it’s do or die
(Whoa) And take me to the other side (Jason Derulo)