Friends of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have thrown support behind the stars. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Tekashi 6ix9ine accused Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for fixing the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and celebs and friends of the stars have jumped to support the ’Stuck With U’ singers.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have received a lot of support from other stars after they shut down rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s claims that they ‘bought’ the number one spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The pair dropped their first collab ‘Stuck With U’ on May 8, where they released a music video montage of fans dancing along to the track, and it wasn’t long before it reached Billboard no. 1.

However, Tekashi 6ix9ine, took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, to claim that the 'Thank U, Next’ hitmaker and ‘Yummy’ singer purchased the top spot on the US chart with 'six credit cards’, in a lengthy video, captioned: “@billboard CAUGHT CHEATING. @billboard YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.”

Following Ariana and Justin’s responses, their friends and celebs have jumped in to defend their talent and efforts.

Ari’s BFF and singer Victoria Monet was one of the first to hit back, in a series of tweets, which read: “@Arianagrande @justinbieber just wanna say CONGRATULATIONS on your very beautiful well deserved and fairly earned extremely philanthropic number 1!!!!! Haters gon hate but we stickin wit YOU!! Cheers and love only [sic].

“Also that Ari recorded HERSELF AT HOME!! Now she’s an engineer and vocal producer of a number 1! Just say you’re impressed! Haha go THE F**K off!!! [sic].”

Alfredo Flores, who is a music director and long-term friend of both the 'Sweetener’ hitmaker and the ‘Intentions’ star, reposted Justin’s lengthy response, on Twitter, outlining JB’s quote: “If you’re gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

Alfredo added a series of clapping emojis, along with: "MY BROTHER!!! Nothing but FACTS.”

Pia Mia threw support behind Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Zara Larsson also hit back at Tekashi 6ix9ine's claims. Picture: Instagram

Lizzo was also in Ariana Grande's comments to support her. Picture: Instagram

Victoria chimed in with the music director, calling 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, a ‘hater’, and continued: “This is only about one dumb guy btw! All the ladies on the chart earned it and deserve it all!!! But that rainbow guy should stop,” referring to the ‘Gooba’ star’s multi-coloured hair, which he is widely known for.

Scooter Braun, who is the manager of both the 'Stuck With U’ stars, shared a response on Ariana’s Instagram post, where she hit back at 6ix9ine, saying: “Beyond proud of you and honored to stand with you always. You both did something great for a great cause. Congrats,” before going on to clear up the claims.

Lizzo added: “LET’S GO,” while Normani penned: “Yeeee,” and Pia Mia wrote: “This caption [heart emoji] [sic]."

Zara Larsson also added: "TELL THE RAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Queen."

Billboard shared a lengthy explanation on Twitter, also shutting down the rapper’s claims, with details of the numbers of streams and sales and what each one counted for in deciding the number one spot.

