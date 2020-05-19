Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Shut Down Allegations They Bought No. 1 Spot

6ix9ine accused Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande of buying their Billboard top spot. Picture: Getty

After rapper 6ix9ine accused the 'Stuck with U' singers of manipulating the charts by repeatedly buying their own song, Bieber and Grande defended themselves against the claims.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have topped charts worldwide with their charity single, 'Stuck with U'. This week, the pair not only topped The Official Big Top 40, but also scored the No. 1 spot on Billboard.

However, rapper 6ix9ine - who released his first single, 'Gooba', after his prison release - shared a video accusing Ariana and Justin's teams of buying 30,000 copies of the song at the last minute.

"They bought 30,000 units with six credit cards," said 6ix9ine, adding: "Six credits cards. Now, again, you're gonna enjoy your No. 1. Explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards?"

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ariana told both 6ix9ine and her 186 million followers that "my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).

She then seemingly called out the convicted felon, saying "to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself."

Justin Bieber then shared his frustrations on his Instagram Story, saying "He says his streams don't count. Yes they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count.

"60,000 units came because we don't disclose our numbers until end of week. That's called strategy".

Justin Bieber called out 6ix9ine over his allegations. Picture: Instagram

The 'Baby' singer then called out 6ix9ine for leaving him out of his statement, after the rapper didn't name-check him; "If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."

6ix9ine then responded to Ariana Grande; again, refusing to address Justin Bieber, on his Instagram, and while he did call the 'thank u, next' singer talented, he said "I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.," and said that she wouldn't understand his pain.

The rapper then played two clips, one of him showing his childhood home, which he shared with several of his family members, and one of Ariana Grande's acting debut on the likes of Victorious and Sam & Cat.

