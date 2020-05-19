On Air Now
19 May 2020
After rapper 6ix9ine accused the 'Stuck with U' singers of manipulating the charts by repeatedly buying their own song, Bieber and Grande defended themselves against the claims.
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have topped charts worldwide with their charity single, 'Stuck with U'. This week, the pair not only topped The Official Big Top 40, but also scored the No. 1 spot on Billboard.
However, rapper 6ix9ine - who released his first single, 'Gooba', after his prison release - shared a video accusing Ariana and Justin's teams of buying 30,000 copies of the song at the last minute.
"They bought 30,000 units with six credit cards," said 6ix9ine, adding: "Six credits cards. Now, again, you're gonna enjoy your No. 1. Explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards?"
In a lengthy Instagram post, Ariana told both 6ix9ine and her 186 million followers that "my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).
thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today. 🤍 however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)...my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL .... and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰 and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.
She then seemingly called out the convicted felon, saying "to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason.....), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself."
Justin Bieber then shared his frustrations on his Instagram Story, saying "He says his streams don't count. Yes they do but he is counting his global streams and this is a domestic chart so only domestic streams count.
"60,000 units came because we don't disclose our numbers until end of week. That's called strategy".
The 'Baby' singer then called out 6ix9ine for leaving him out of his statement, after the rapper didn't name-check him; "If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song."
6ix9ine then responded to Ariana Grande; again, refusing to address Justin Bieber, on his Instagram, and while he did call the 'thank u, next' singer talented, he said "I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.," and said that she wouldn't understand his pain.
The rapper then played two clips, one of him showing his childhood home, which he shared with several of his family members, and one of Ariana Grande's acting debut on the likes of Victorious and Sam & Cat.
