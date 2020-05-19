Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Billboard Drama Explained: 6ix9ine Accuses Them of Chart Fraud

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Billboard drama explained. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande @justinbieber @6ix9ine

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber found themselves in the midst of a controversy when a chart competitor, 6ix9ine, accused them of buying their own song in bulk to get the number one spot.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber have found themselves forced to confront accusations they purchased their song, 'Stuck With U' in bulk to claim the coveted number one spot on the Billboard chart after rapper 6ix9ine accused them of cheating him from his rightful spot.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Shut Down Allegations They Bought No. 1 Spot

Rapper 6ix9ine - who released his first single, 'Gooba', after his recent prison release - shared a video accusing Ariana and Justin's teams of buying 30,000 copies of the song at the last minute using 'six credit cards'.

He said: "They bought 30,000 units with six credit cards...six credits cards."

"Now, again, you're gonna enjoy your No. 1. Explain how you buy 30,000 with six credit cards?"

He also argued his song had many more millions of streams than their's did- which has already been debunked as Billboard is a domestic US chart and the rapper was looking at his global streams.

Ariana was the first to speak out in a lengthy Instagram post shutting down the accusations, insisting it were her and Justin's fans who bought all the copies, pointing out any person can only buy a song four times maximum on any card.

She also pointed out she made a video earlier in the week expressing how she doesn't care where the song charts as she's just happy to be making music- and the aim was to raise money for first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old wrote: "U can not discredit this as hard as u try."

"To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason) i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself."

Ari and Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, then shed further light on why those song sales dropped last minute, explaining it has always been their strategy to disclose their sales at the end of the week, saying his clients achievements shouldn't be discredited from 6ix9ine's lies.

He also sheds further light on Billboard's 'investigation', revealing there indeed was one underway- but it was into a video that had six times the number of paid bot activity as is normal, and it was not on their video.

The shade.

Scooter Braun explains Billboard 'investigation' and last minute sales on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @scooterbraun

Now, 6ix9ine has responded to Ariana, tagging her in an Instagram post saying she'll never understand the struggle he's been through to get where he has in his career.

He wrote: "All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you."

"The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father."

"You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble...I don’t think you know what humble is."

The rapper then posted a photo of himself holding six credits cards, saying "don't worry we going #1 next time."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News