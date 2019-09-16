'Don’t Call Me Angel' Singer Ariana Grande Doesn’t Want Chart Positions To Be ‘All That Matters’

16 September 2019, 11:18

Don't Call Me Angel is the official soundtrack for the 2019 Charlie's Angel reboot.
Don't Call Me Angel is the official soundtrack for the 2019 Charlie's Angel reboot. Picture: YouTube

Ariana Grande doesn’t want her fans to get ‘consumed’ with chart positions.

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey finally dropped the official soundtrack to the Charlie's Angels reboot on Friday, titled ’Don’t Call Me Angel’.

Which means Ari’s loyal fans - known as the Arianators - have been relentlessly campaigning to get the song to Number 1 on social media.

Inside Ariana Grande's $16 Million New York Penthouse Apartment

However, the 'Sweetener' singer has insisted that, although she gets ’excited’ when she tops the charts, she doesn’t want chart positions to be ‘all that matters’.

She took to Instagram to make her feelings on the matter clear after noticing one of her fans had expressed disappointment about how the track was performing.

The fan wrote: “It’s not gonna go #1 is it,” alongside a crying emoji.

Ariana replied: “I love ya’ll and appreciate u always wanting me to win but gahhdamn !!! First of all it’s doing amazingly!! Second of all, it’s always exciting to see people and songs you love be number 1 (I of course appreciate and get excited when it happens too!) but is that all that matters to you anymore? Please don’t let that be the case. I love music with all my heart and don’t want my fans to be tooo tooo consumed with all this or let how a song does dictate how u feel about it after a week.

Ariana Grande said she appreciates fans 'always wanting' her to win.
Ariana Grande said she appreciates fans 'always wanting' her to win. Picture: instagram

“So many of my favourite songs of mine never even stepped a toe on a chart so I’m so grateful that this is even a conversation these days but please don’t let it spoil or change things.

“Thank u next era really spoiled ya’ll huh? Enjoy the song :) enjoy the video, enjoy the movie and one day when I have my own label I’m hiring ALL of ya’ll lmao. Love uuu.”

Can we all just take a moment to imagine how cool it would be to work for Ariana Grande... We imagine the official uniform would be oversized sweaters and knee high boots and you'd be handed a clip on ponytail with your ID card on the first day.

Where do we apply?!

