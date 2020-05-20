Celebs Releasing Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: From Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber To Billie Eilish & Kim Kardashian

Face coverings are now being sold on numerous stars' websites. Picture: Instagram/SKIMS/WE'VE GOT YOU COVERED

During the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a rise in the amount of people wearing face masks, and some celebs have started to release their very own.

Celebs have started to bring out their own branded face masks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Amongst the list, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, who are part of the Universal Music Group, have designed reusable face masks for fans, in efforts to raise money for a project called 'We’ve Got You Covered'.

Celebs Rally To Support Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Over Billboard Controversy With Tekashi 6ix9ine

The project is selling the face masks for $15 (£12), with 100 per cent of the proceeds going towards charities which support communities of musical artists affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

'Sweetener’ hitmaker Ari and ‘Yummy’ star Biebs have got a number of the face coverings also available on their websites, with their merchandise, which offers different designs dedicated to their new bop and charity single ’Stuck With U’.

Artists part of Universal Music Group have released face masks to raise money. Picture: wegotyoucoverednow.com

Ariana Grande has 'Stuck With U' face coverings available on her website. Picture: shop.arianagrande.com

Other artists who are part of the project releasing the masks are Yungblud, 5 Seconds Of Summer, The Weeknd and Blackpink.

However, the description explains that the coverings are not to be used instead of surgical masks and don’t offer protection against the coronavirus.

One reads: “Please understand that cloth face coverings are for personal use. They are neither medical devices nor personal protective equipment (“PPE”).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the use of cloth face coverings does not protect you against COVID-19, and is not intended to replace recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing.”

Carole Baskin has used her famous catchphrase on her face coverings. Picture: Facebook

The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch. — MARCEY LINDSEY (@MARCEYLINDSEY) May 16, 2020

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin is the latest star to be selling face masks as she announced a leopard print range.

The covering reads: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens,” along with the mouth of a cat - very fitting!

Kim Kardashian has also released her own face coverings as part of a ’nude' range with her clothing line SKIMS.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been criticised for being ‘offensive’ and ‘racist’, after selling various shades for skin tones for the mask and using a jet black covering for the darker skin colours.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News