What Is 'Tiger King' About? 5 Important Things You Need To Know Before Watching The New Netflix Hit

'Tiger King' is on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

'Tiger King' is about to become your new Netflix obsession! But what is it about? Here’s everything you need to know…

Tiger King will be the craziest docu-series you’ve ever seen. Fact!

The Netflix show, which dropped on March 20th, is based on a man named Joe Exotic and filled with twists and turns which get weirder by the second.

Here's 5 things you need to know...

What is 'Tiger King' about?

The documentary follows Joe Exotic, an infamous tiger breeder who ran a roadside zoo in Oklahoma.

In 2019, he was convicted over a plot to kill his arch-enemy, Carole Baskin.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “A rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.”

Who are Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin?

Joe Exotic and Caroline Baskin’s rivalry is at the centre of documentary.

She is hailed the ‘Mother Theresa of Big Cats’ and on a mission to put an end to Joe Exotic’s ‘industry of misery’. He wants her dead.

When is ‘Tiger King’ released and how can I watch it?

The 7-part series dropped on Friday March 20th and is available to stream on Netflix now!

Who made ‘Tiger King’?

‘Tiger King’ was created by the executive producer of ‘FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened’.

Has ‘Tiger King’ got good reviews?

The show currently has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and is being hailed as ‘the escapism we all nee’ during the coronavirus epidemic.

