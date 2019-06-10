WATCH: 5SOS' Luke Hemmings Challenges Justin Bieber To A Fight In The Octagon

5 Seconds of Summer's lead vocalist, Luke Hemmings, called out Justin Bieber, after the 'Sorry' singer challenged Tom Cruise.

Recently, Justin Bieber called out 'Top Gun' star, Tom Cruise, to a fight, after writing to him on Twitter. Luke Hemmings then challenged the 'I Don't Care' singer after 5 Seconds of Summer's visit to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Just days after the rock band took to the stage for Capital's Summertime Ball, 5SOS thought that, maybe, Justin Bieber wasn't picking on someone his own size.

I wanna challenge @justinbieber to fight in the octagon. Justin if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @romankemp?



- @Luke5SOS, 2019. — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 10, 2019

"Justin should've gone for someone in his own range," said Michael Clifford. "I'd fight him; I'd give him a go," added Luke Hemmings.

"Alright, Justin - I challenge you to a fight in the octagon," the 'Easier' singer continued. "If you don't take this, you're scared," Luke joked, quipping that they'd use it for promo.

Recently, while backstage at the #CapitalSTB, 5 Seconds of Summer swapped phones and shared each other's dodgy selfies. Meanwhile, Ava Max branded them as the "most psycho", as she claimed they'd have the most wild nights out, and asked if she could tag along.

5SOS performed the likes of 'Youngblood' and 'Who Do You Love' in front of 80,000 people at Wembley, on Saturday, 8 June 2019.