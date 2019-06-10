5SOS Returned To The Summertime Ball Stage For An Unforgettable Set

5SOS couldn't have made it look 'Easier' for their Summertime Ball set. Picture: PA

5SOS have made their return to the Summertime Ball with a whole new set of songs for their fans and our favourite boys from down under made it one to remember.

Oh, how we have missed the 5 Seconds Of Summer boys, and watching them hit the Summertime Ball stage for the first time since 2014 was an absolute highlight of the day and reminded just why we love them so much.

Luke Hemmings let everyone know (as if anyone could forget) he's got one of the best voices in the industry as Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood and Michael Hood smashed their way through a stadium set including brand new hit 'Easier', crowd favourites 'Youngblood' and 'She Looks So Perfect.'

What better to track for the boys to open with then their classic track 'She Looks So Perfect'

Their latest track and instant hit 'Easier' created with the help of past Baller Charlie Puth had everyone trying to hit Luke's high notes...

Bursting onto the stage with 2019 banger 'Who Do You Love' continued to set the tone for their energetic set

2014 came calling with 'Amnesia' which had thousands of fans feeling all kinds of emosh

We're already screaming to 5SOS we 'Want You Back' after the rockstar performance they put on for us...

One of the biggest hits of last year, 'Youngblood' is nothing short of a banger and saw their set out in epic fashion

5SOS hit the Summertime Ball 2019 red carpet. Picture: PA

Set List

- She Looks So Perfect

- Easier

- Who Do You Love

- Amnesia

- Want You Back

- Youngblood

