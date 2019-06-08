WATCH: 5SOS Swap Phones And Go Through Each Other's Camera Rolls

5 Seconds of Summer swapped phones and exposed dodgy selfies on each other's camera rolls, thanks to Roman Kemp backstage at the #CapitalSTB.

5 Seconds of Summer got up to their usual antics backstage at Capital’s Summertime Ball, when Roman Kemp dared them to swap phone with each other.

Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford caught up with Roman Kemp before they took to the #CapitalSTB stage to take on one of his infamous dares.

Roman challenged the ‘Youngblood’ hitmakers to swap phones and show one picture from each other’s camera rolls.

After Luke took Ashton’s phone and Calum took Michael’s, we knew we were going to see something pretty unique – both Luke and Calum flashed some pretty dodgy and hilarious selfies.

Needless to say, it took some guts for the Australian pop-rock band to trust each other with their camera rolls, but 5SOS weren’t content with just doing an okay dare.

So the lads braved it by asking fellow Baller, Mark Ronson, why he hasn’t collaborated with them yet, despite them wanting to.

And now we play the waiting game to see the ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ hitmaker’s response.

5 Seconds of Summer are taking to the #CapitalSTB stage alongside the likes of Jax Jones, Mabel and Halsey on Saturday, 8 June 2019.