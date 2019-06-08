WATCH: Ava Makes Calls 5 Seconds Of Summer The Most Psycho #CapitalSTB Ballers

You've heard Ava Max's 'Sweet But Psycho', but it turns out it's not written about who you thought - as she reckons 5SOS are the most psycho guys around.

Ava Max's hit, 'Sweet But Psycho' topped the charts for ages, but after Will Manning asked her who she thought was the sweetest, but most psycho, out of all of the #CapitalSTB Ballers, we know who she was singing about.

The 'So Am I' star named 5 Seconds of Summer as the most psycho, as they "party hard".

Ava Max spoke to Will Manning at Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

"I might wanna party with them on night," said Ava Max, as she named Luke, Ashton, Calum and Michael as the most wild members of Capital's Summertime Ball line-up.

Ava Max made her #CapitalSTB debut singing her latest and greatest hits, before bumping into one of her idols, Rita Ora, backstage.

The pair were spotted hugging it out near the dressing rooms. Could this mean a collaboration is on the way?

Ava Max performed at Capital's Summertime Ball alongside the likes of Calvin Harris, Maroon 5 and Lauv.