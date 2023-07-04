Zayn Malik Just Shared How Daughter Khai Is Already A Photographer
4 July 2023, 12:33
Zayn Malik showed off the photography skills of his two-year-old daughter Khai.
It seems creativity runs in the family for Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai after the singer shared a picture that his little girl snapped of him.
The former One Direction star has been treating fans with his recent active era on social media amid his music comeback, and a rare glimpse into his family life has now warmed everyone’s hearts.
Zayn took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a candid photo taken by his daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, and we are definitely impressed by her photography skills!
In the snap, the 30-year-old singer can be seen doing some gardening at his farm as he captioned the picture: “Baba farmer, courtesy of khai.”
“Great photography,” he added.
Zayn and Gigi welcomed their daughter in September 2020 and only ever share rare glimpses of her on social media.
Most recently, Gigi shared a snap twinning with her daughter as they had matching updo hairstyles - and we can't get over how quickly she's growing up!
Despite splitting in October 2021, Zayn and Gigi continue to co-parent their daughter, with the supermodel even adorably admitting in a chat with The Sunday Times earlier this year that Khai has picked up a British accent from her dad.
“She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food,” explained Gigi, “Breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that.”
“She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love,” she added.
