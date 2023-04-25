Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai Is Her Mini-Me In Adorable New Photo

25 April 2023, 11:53

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai looks like her twin in a recent picture
Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai looks like her twin in a recent picture. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid’s little girl Khai looks all grown up!

The latest photo of Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai proves that her baby girl is her mini-me!

The supermodel has just turned 28 years old, and to mark the milestone, her younger sister and BFF Bella Hadid treated fans to a string of adorable snaps - including new ones with Khai.

Bella shared an array of too-cute snaps of her and Gigi as kids as well as more recent snaps, and one photo in particular that captured everyone’s hearts was a recent picture of Gigi with her daughter.

Gigi could be seen on a cute playdate with her two-year-old as they both were twinning with their up-do hairstyles.

Gigi and Bella Hadid sing to baby Khai

Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is her mini-me
Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai is her mini-me. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Another unseen snap showed Gigi getting her makeup done for a shoot while snuggling her daughter.

Bella gushed about her big sis and niece in the caption and even added that Gigi is "the gift that keeps on giving because you brought me my most favoritest gift in the world miss Khaibaloo [sic]."

Khai, who Gigi shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, is looking more grown-up than ever with each photo shared by the model.

The former couple welcomed their little girl in September 2020 and have since understandably largely kept details about her - including snaps of her face - off the internet.

Gigi Hadid cuddled up to Khai whilst getting her makeup done
Gigi Hadid cuddled up to Khai whilst getting her makeup done. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in October 2021
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split in October 2021. Picture: Getty

Gigi most recently adorably revealed that Khai even says certain words in a British accent thanks to the former One Direction star.

In March, she told The Sunday Times: “She's clearly a child who was grown in my stomach eating a lot of British food—breakfast, beans, curries. And she still eats like that.”

She even says some words with a little [English] accent, which I love."

