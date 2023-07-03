One Direction’s Zayn Malik And Liam Payne Had An Interaction In 2023 And Fans Are Losing It

3 July 2023, 16:03

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne had their first public interaction in months on Instagram
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne had their first public interaction in months on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne interacted on social media for the first time in months, so we’re all hyperventilating.

Two years after releasing his last album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’, Zayn Malik is returning with new music and his comeback is highly-anticipated.

After wiping his social to make way for new promo, Zayn shared a snippet of his upcoming song on Instagram and former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne was among the thousands to comment.

He wrote: “This sounds big already,” to which Zayn responded: “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love,” and our hearts are immediately full.

Niall Horan Recalls Time In One Direction And Says It ‘Feels Like A Separate Life’

Directioners have already flooded their interaction with their responses, with one accurately writing: “A massive attack in the heart but a good one.”

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne have stayed on good terms since 1D days
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne have stayed on good terms since 1D days. Picture: Getty
Zayn Malik is coming back into our lives with new music
Zayn Malik is coming back into our lives with new music. Picture: Getty

“Ziam interaction after ages I’ll cry,” commented another.

“Ziam interaction I’m not ok,” added a third.

Zayn marked his return to music in May, writing an emotional message to thank fans for their support as he kicked off his new era.

He wrote on Twitter: "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,"

"Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he then signed off with a heart emoji.

Zayn then went on to black out his entire Instagram page - a huge tell that his new music era is underway.

Since then, he’s posted two teasers; one of him getting on a motorbike and another of him standing at the top of a tall building looking out ahead.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder reveals how he wrote One Direction, Adele, and Beyoncé songs | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

All The Details On 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': Tracklist, Release Date & More

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo confirmed new music is on the way

Olivia Rodrigo Is Returning To Dominate Pop In 2023 – All The Details On 'Guts'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Vampire' is thought to be about Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Lyrics Decoded Amid Rumours It’s About Ex Zack Bia

Nicki Minaj is releasing 'Pink Friday 2'

Nicki Minaj Announces New 'Pink Friday 2' Album Release Date And A Tour

All the celebs spotted at the 'Renaissance' tour

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour: All The Celeb Appearances So Far

Hot On Capital

Margot Robbie is Barbie

Margot Robbie’s Makeup Artist On How To Create This ‘Barbie’ Look

All the songs featured on The Idol's soundtrack

The Idol Soundtrack: All The Songs In The Weeknd’s New Series

Love Island's Indiyah Polack and her life since the show

Inside Indiyah Polack's Life After Love Island: Age, Job & Boyfriend Dami Hope

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber has slammed the 'dangerous narratives' of her 'made-up' feud with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber Speaks Out About ‘False Narratives’ & ‘Being Pitted Against’ Selena Gomez

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

A girl has claimed she was dating Love Island's Kodie Murphy before he went to Casa Amor

Casa Amor Bombshell Kodie Murphy 'Told Girlfriend He Was Going On A Work Trip’ Before Heading On Love Island
Samie Elishi and Tom Clare appear to be back together

Did Tom Clare Just Confirm He And Samie Elishi Are Back On?

Love Island

Love Island fans think Kady McDermott has a boyfriend on the outside

Kady McDermott ‘Enjoyed Farewell Dinner With Secret Boyfriend’ The Night Before Returning To Love Island
Ouzy See is reportedly heading into Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell

Footballer Who Already Knows Ella Thomas ‘Set To Enter’ Love Island For Casa Amor

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle's season 5

Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants