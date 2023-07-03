One Direction’s Zayn Malik And Liam Payne Had An Interaction In 2023 And Fans Are Losing It

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne had their first public interaction in months on Instagram. Picture: Getty

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne interacted on social media for the first time in months, so we’re all hyperventilating.

Two years after releasing his last album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’, Zayn Malik is returning with new music and his comeback is highly-anticipated.

After wiping his social to make way for new promo, Zayn shared a snippet of his upcoming song on Instagram and former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne was among the thousands to comment.

He wrote: “This sounds big already,” to which Zayn responded: “Appreciate it bro, thanks for the love,” and our hearts are immediately full.

Niall Horan Recalls Time In One Direction And Says It ‘Feels Like A Separate Life’

Directioners have already flooded their interaction with their responses, with one accurately writing: “A massive attack in the heart but a good one.”

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne have stayed on good terms since 1D days. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik is coming back into our lives with new music. Picture: Getty

“Ziam interaction after ages I’ll cry,” commented another.

“Ziam interaction I’m not ok,” added a third.

Zayn marked his return to music in May, writing an emotional message to thank fans for their support as he kicked off his new era.

He wrote on Twitter: "I would like to say thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout this amazing journey, especially to my fans who I owe my life to,"

"Love and adore you and see everything you do for me," he then signed off with a heart emoji.

Zayn then went on to black out his entire Instagram page - a huge tell that his new music era is underway.

Since then, he’s posted two teasers; one of him getting on a motorbike and another of him standing at the top of a tall building looking out ahead.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder reveals how he wrote One Direction, Adele, and Beyoncé songs | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital