Zayn Malik Seemingly Makes Rare Appearance In Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week Campaign & Fans Have Gone Wild

Zayn Malik fans think they saw a glimpse of the star in Gigi Hadid's FW campaign. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik’s fans have spotted a man in the corner of a Miu Miu fashion week snap, which was part of Gigi Hadid’s campaign, and are now completely convinced that it’s the former One Direction star.

Zayn Malik is no stranger to being low-key these days and fans are grabbing any opportunity they can to see a glimpse of him.

It now seems that eagle-eyed fans of the former One Direction singer have spotted him making a rare appearance in a fashion week picture for Miu Miu, which was part of his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s campaign - or at least they’re convinced it’s him!

The Italian fashion brand shared an Instagram story showcasing the pregnant supermodel’s work, when the ‘Flames’ singer’s fans were almost certain he was nestled in the corner of the room, whilst sat on the floor.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a screenshot of the story, alongside a zoomed-in snap, writing: “Zayn ??? zayn baby is that you ?? [sic].”

zayn ??? zayn baby is that you ?? pic.twitter.com/k3ID6SLkct — bella²⁸ (@addictivehxxrt) July 21, 2020

Fans rushed to comment on the obscure photos, speculating about whether or not it was, in fact, the ‘Pillowtalk’ star, and we must say, there was some serious investigative work going on!

One person tweeted: “Some ppl are saying it’s not him because there’s no tattoos on the knuckles [sic].”

"Not him. Z has skinnnier ankles and that’s not his eyebrow,” shared another.

"Why is he hiding, in an ACTUAL closet? should i be concerned?” said a third.

Zayn's fans were speculating about whether or not he was in Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week campaign. Picture: Twitter

Some Zayn fans weren't convinced he featured in the snaps. Picture: Twitter

Despite some fans thinking it was a bit of a reach and that it wasn’t Zayn at all, others just seemed over the moon for some new content about the father-to-be!

Another fan said: "YES IT'S GOTTA BE HIM IT LOOKS LIKE HIM PLEASE.”

As for whether or not it’s actually him, we’re unsure, however, since the pictures were part of Gigi’s campaign, we wouldn’t rule it out at all!

It wouldn’t be the first time he made the most subtle appearance ever after he was spotted in the background of Gigi’s Instagram live, in May.

