Zayn Malik Seemingly Makes Rare Appearance In Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week Campaign & Fans Have Gone Wild

22 July 2020, 13:37

Zayn Malik fans think they saw a glimpse of the star in Gigi Hadid's FW campaign
Zayn Malik fans think they saw a glimpse of the star in Gigi Hadid's FW campaign. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Zayn Malik’s fans have spotted a man in the corner of a Miu Miu fashion week snap, which was part of Gigi Hadid’s campaign, and are now completely convinced that it’s the former One Direction star.

Zayn Malik is no stranger to being low-key these days and fans are grabbing any opportunity they can to see a glimpse of him.

It now seems that eagle-eyed fans of the former One Direction singer have spotted him making a rare appearance in a fashion week picture for Miu Miu, which was part of his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s campaign - or at least they’re convinced it’s him!

Zayn Malik Is “Pampering” Gigi Hadid During Her “Blessing In Disguise" Pregnancy

The Italian fashion brand shared an Instagram story showcasing the pregnant supermodel’s work, when the ‘Flames’ singer’s fans were almost certain he was nestled in the corner of the room, whilst sat on the floor.

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared a screenshot of the story, alongside a zoomed-in snap, writing: “Zayn ??? zayn baby is that you ?? [sic].”

Fans rushed to comment on the obscure photos, speculating about whether or not it was, in fact, the ‘Pillowtalk’ star, and we must say, there was some serious investigative work going on!

One person tweeted: “Some ppl are saying it’s not him because there’s no tattoos on the knuckles [sic].”

"Not him. Z has skinnnier ankles and that’s not his eyebrow,” shared another.

"Why is he hiding, in an ACTUAL closet? should i be concerned?” said a third.

Zayn's fans were speculating about whether or not he was in Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week campaign
Zayn's fans were speculating about whether or not he was in Gigi Hadid's Fashion Week campaign. Picture: Twitter
Some Zayn fans weren't convinced he featured in the snaps
Some Zayn fans weren't convinced he featured in the snaps. Picture: Twitter

Despite some fans thinking it was a bit of a reach and that it wasn’t Zayn at all, others just seemed over the moon for some new content about the father-to-be!

Another fan said: "YES IT'S GOTTA BE HIM IT LOOKS LIKE HIM PLEASE.”

As for whether or not it’s actually him, we’re unsure, however, since the pictures were part of Gigi’s campaign, we wouldn’t rule it out at all!

It wouldn’t be the first time he made the most subtle appearance ever after he was spotted in the background of Gigi’s Instagram live, in May.

> Grab Our App For The Latest One Direction News

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik and Harry Styles met each other before 1D formed in 2010

One Direction Fans Reminisce About When Harry Styles Met Zayn Malik In X Factor Line Before Band Formed
One Direction last dropped music in 2015

Are One Direction Releasing New Music Ahead Of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion?

One Direction

One Direction has released five studio albums

One Direction: All Albums In Order Of Release

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

Here's a list of all the One Direction songs across their five albums

One Direction: All Their Songs In Alphabetical Order

One Direction

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film